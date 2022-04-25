World’s oldest woman passes on at 119 after 

The world’s oldest woman, Kane Tanaka, has been confirmed to have passed on at age of 119, after suffering from protracted ailment.

Tanaka was relatively in good until she suffered an ailment that resulted into her transfer to a nursing home, where she enjoyed board games, solving mathematics problems, and others.

While she was sick, she had also planned to use a wheelchair to take part in the torch relay for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, but the pandemic prevented her from doing so till her demise.

The Japanese local officials confirmed that Tanaka died at the age of 119 after long illness and was certified as the world’s oldest woman according to Guinness World’s Records.

Tanaka ran various businesses including a noodle shop and a rice cake store. She was married Hideo Tanaka in 1922, with four biological children and one adopted.

However, when the Guinness World Records recognized her as the oldest person who lived in 2019, she was asked what moment was the happiest in her life, which she answered that “it is now.”

Meanwhile, her daily routine was described as including a 6:00 am wake-up, afternoons spent studying mathematics and practicing calligraphy.

“One of Kane’s favorite pastimes is a game of Othello and she’s become an expert at the classic board game, often beating rest-home staff,” Guinness said.

A local governor in Japan, Seitaro Hattori, though sad by the news of Tanaka’s death, however, had commended her over the achievement during her life time, that he had intended to celebrate with her before she passed away.

“I was looking forward to seeing Kane-san on this year’s Respect for the Aged Day (a national holiday in September) and celebrating together with her favorite soda and chocolate. I am extremely saddened by the news.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

