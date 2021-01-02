World’s oldest woman celebrates 118th birthday

A Japanese woman, Kane Tanaka, recognized by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest living person has turned 118 on Saturday, setting another record on the age ladder.

Tanaka, who was born on Jan. 2, 1903, celebrated her birthday at a care facility in Fukuoka, southwestern region of Japan, where she had been living over the years.

As gathered, she celebrated her birthday smiling and clapping hands to thank God and appreciate those that thronged the premises to celebrate with her.

Speaking in a low voice before everyone, the celebrator told the guest that her wish was to stay healthy until the age of 120 years on earth.

Tanaka is in good health, eats three times a day, and does exercise, while she has “almost no chance” to meet her relatives due to measures against COVID-19, it added.