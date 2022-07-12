World population may hit 8bn before 2023 — UN

The United Nations (UN) has announced that the world’s population is projected to reach eight billion before 2023 if it is not controlled.

It also projected that India would be the world’s most populous country in 2023, surpassing China.

According to it, the growing number of countries face population ageing, while others have youthful and growing populations, as more people are on the move, either by choice or driven by crises ranging from conflict to climate change.

In a statement issued by the Media Associate of the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) in Nigeria, Kori Habib, in Abuja, yesterday, the world body stated that the world population figure is a milestone for humanity.

It stated that understanding these shifts is critical to harnessing opportunities and mitigating potential downsides.

“Roughly two-thirds of the world’s population now live in a country or area with below-replacement fertility, or fewer than 2.1 births per woman. Fertility rates are at a historic low.” it said.

As gathered, WPD was established by the Governing Council of the UN Development Programme in 1989. It is an annual event observed on July 11 to raise awareness on global population issues.

The day has “A World of 8 billion: Towards a Resilient Future for All –Harnessing Opportunities and Ensuring Rights and Choices for All” as its theme for 2022.

