World leaders eulogize Queen Elizabeth on 96th birthday

World leaders including the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, have eulogized the United Kingdom’s monarch, Queen Elizabeth, after attaining the age of 96, describing her as an inspiration to many women globally.

They said that her dedicated service to country and coordination of the Commonwealth over the years has helped to maintain peace and bring development.

Queen Elizabeth celebrates her birthday at her Sandringham estate in Norfolk, with military gun salute across London and Windsor, indicating her special contribution to the successes recorded by the country since assuming the throne.

Elizabeth, who is the longest serving monarch of England, commemorated her historic platinum jubilee this year with two white horses, a symbol she was said to be appealing for peace globally particularly as it concerns the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Opening the floodgate of congratulatory message, Johnson, who was not present at the queen’s occasion due to his visit to India, paid a heartfelt tribute to her 70 years of dedication to the throne and faultless service to the country and the Commonwealth.

Her grandson, Prince William and his wife, Kate, in a video released on their official Twitter handle, described the queen as a rare breed whose contribution could not be quantified.

They said: “An inspiration to so many across the UK, the Commonwealth and the world, it’s particularly special to be celebrating in this Platinum Jubilee year.”

Also, American Toymaker, Mattel, as part of the celebration has launched a commemorative Barbie doll of the queen dressed in an ivory gown with a blue sash and wearing her wedding tiara to mark the jubilee.

Queen Elizabeth had earlier avoided the public places after spending a night in hospital last year for an unspecified ailment and ordered to rest after testing positive for COVID-19 barely two months ago.

Due to the ailment, the monarch had equally missed several important events including the remembrance sunday gathering and Easter service, but later joined other members of her family and dignitaries at a memorial service for her husband at London’s Westminster abbey last month.

She became the queen of Britain and ruled over many countries including Canada, Australia and New Zealand, after the death of her father, King George VI on 6th of February, 1952, while she was at Kenya on an international tour.

