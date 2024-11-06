Russia, Israel, others congratulate Trump on presidential election victory

Minutes after the Republican candidate, Donald Trump, was certified as the United States 47th president-elect, world leaders have congratulated the former president over his return to the country’s seat of power, describing the election as a testament of the peoples believe in Trump’s ideology.



Trump’s connections with international leaders justify the congratulatory message pouring in, signaling a shift towards establishing diplomatic relations and cooperation with president-elect.



The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and Russian President, Vladimir Putin, were among the world leaders who congratulated Trump, hoping to establish alliances and initiate negotiations with the US under his leadership.



Trump’s network of global relationships is back in the spotlight. His ties to international leaders like Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, and United Kingdom’s Keir Starmer show how he has built bonds with both allies and adversaries alike.



In a statement shared through his social media on Wednesday, the Australian Prime minister Congratulated Trump on his election victory saying, Australians and Americans are great friends and true allies. Working together, we can ensure the partnership between our nations and peoples remains strong into the future.



Similarly, Putin also confirmed his readiness to begin negotiations with US President-elect, Trump.



Other leaders who expressed their joy with the US presidential election outcome were Polish President Andrzej Duda; and NATO leader, Mark Rutte.



“Dear Donald and Melania Trump, Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory! In true friendship,” Benjamin Netanyahu said.



“I hope that Turkey-US relations will strengthen, that regional and global crises and wars, especially the Palestinian issue and the Russia-Ukraine war, will come to an end,” Turkish leader Recep Erdogan added.