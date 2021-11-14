World Cup: Super Eagles, Coach and playing pattern

My fear for Super Eagles come Tuesday against Cape Verde is their susceptibility to defeat at home under Coach Gernot Rohr. The coach himself is not confident about his team and this has worked against him several times. He has tested almost all Nigeria internationals and he’s yet to produce a formidable team, despite the good quality players around.

Rohr has shown he can beat big teams, perhaps because he knows so much about players in these teams. He showed the capability when Eagles beat Algeria 3-1, Cameroon 4-1 ahead of the 2018 world cup qualifiers.

However, at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), it took the ingenuity of the players themselves, not Rohr to beat the same Cameroon 3-2 while the same Algerian team under a new coach beat the Eagles and went on to win the cup.

It was under Rohr that our wife from South Africa, Bafana Bafana got the confidence to beat Super Eagles at home. It was 2-0 ahead of the 2019 AFCON.

Having known the Bafana team, Rohr beat the team at AFCON by 2-1 in a tension-soaked match. It had always been easy for the Eagles to beat the South African team until Rohr.

At the AFCON, Madagascar beat Nigeria by 2-0 due to Rohr’s error. He rested the main man, Wilfred Ndidi in the match and when he realised that things were not going his way he brought in Leicester City’s midfielder, who could not change the scores.

In this ongoing world cup qualifier, the Central African Republic came to beat Nigeria in Lagos by 1-0 but Rohr redeemed his image with 2-0 away victory.

My fear for the Super Eagles on Tuesday is about Rohr’s lack of pattern, which is making it difficult to predict the outcome of the match against Cape Verde.

The Super Eagles had earlier beaten the Verdians 2-1 but I do not think the superiority of the Eagles is convincing enough to kill the morale of Cape Verde.

One own goal and a defensive error that resulted in another goal for Super Eagles gave Nigeria the victory in the first match. The Eagles did not create any clear chance against Cape Verde. The Verdians will be coming with a lot of confidence on Tuesday to revenge the first leg.

Hmmm, Eagles only need a draw to go through to the playoff while Cape Verde needs a win. The Eagles must be careful not to allow an early goal, it may spell doom and bye to the 2022 World Cup.

Kunle Awosiyan is a Lagos based journalist

