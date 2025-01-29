World Bank promises Lagos Govt. support on boosting traffic management

Determined to reduce travel time on roads in urban centres, the World Bank has promised to support the Lagos State Government in boosting traffic management across its metropolis.

The global bank stated that Lagos, a rapidly expanding urban center, required support to manage human and material movements within the megacity.

Announcing the bank’s plan, a delegation led by Luc Gendre, noted that the support would be done for the state through the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

Gendre, who lauded the proactive and innovative initiatives introduced by LASTMA to traffic management, was accompanied on the visit to the agency’s headquarters in Oshodi by Cecilia Bruno, Elkins Bello, and Emmanuel John.

During the visit, they were engaged in productive discussions with the LASTMA management team, gaining valuable insights into the agency’s strategies for addressing the complex traffic challenges unique to Lagos.

While on the fact-finding mission to evaluate LASTMA’s traffic management and control strategies within Lagos State, the General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, provided a comprehensive exposition of the agency’s operational framework, enforcement protocols, and innovative methodologies designed to facilitate seamless traffic flow across the metropolis.

Bakare-Oki emphasized that LASTMA’s activities are guided by the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.

He elaborated on the distinct roles of the agency’s various departments, particularly the contributions of the Rescue Team, which operates during nighttime to promptly remove broken-down or accident vehicles, thereby ensuring unobstructed traffic movement during peak hours.

The General Manager also shared operational statistics for the year 2024, highlighting the number of vehicular breakdowns successfully managed by LASTMA.

Additionally, he noted the efficacy of the agency’s newly established toll-free call center, which facilitates real-time reporting by the motoring public, enhancing LASTMA’s responsiveness.

“Our research and data collation efforts have been instrumental in shaping policies on traffic management and enforcement,” Mr. Bakare-Oki remarked, further emphasizing the critical role of synergy among emergency responders in the state’s traffic management framework.