World Bank, Ekiti govt. approve N19.8bn for Ero, Egbe dams rehabilitation

By News Desk

By The Guild

In a bid to end cases of unavailability of potable water supply in Ekiti State, the government and World Bank have concluded plans to spend N19.8 billion on rehabilitation of two major dams, Ero and Egbe, in the state.

Aside from the rehabilitation, the funds would also be used for installation of water transmission and reticulation units across communities that rely on the dam for water.

The dams rehabilitation, in a statement released by the state government, were part of the government-World Bank project for the state, and Egbe, a major dam, serves at least five Local Government, GbonyinEkiti East, EmureIse-Orun, and Ado-Ekiti.

It stated that on completion of the project, especially Ero dam, potable water would be supplied to more local governments, relieving residents’ stress of traveling long distances to source for water.

“Transmission pipelines, which span over 251km, are being laid across Ekiti State as part of the State Third National Urban Water project, a project in partnership with the World Bank”, the statement added.

“The water rehabilitation program is also important to improve the efficiency of the ongoing Open Defecation Campaign in Ekiti State”, the statement added.

