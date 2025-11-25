Works, education top agenda as Eno presents N1.39trn 2026 budget

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has presented a N1.39 trillion budget for the 2026 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly, with roads, infrastructure, and health sectors receiving the largest share of the proposed bill.

The budget, tagged “The People’s Budget of Expansion and Growth,” has a total revenue of N1.146 trillion. Recurrent expenditure is set at N354 billion, representing 25% of the budget, while capital expenditure sits at N1 trillion, accounting for 75% of the bill.

Governor Eno explained that the heavy allocation to capital expenditure is intended to accelerate and stimulate economic activities across the state in 2026.

During the presentation on Tuesday, he stated that roads and major infrastructure would receive N387.5 billion, education N31 billion, and health N136 billion, among other allocations.

He added that rural communities would benefit from full electrification, upgraded and new rural roads, renovated primary healthcare centers, and modern schools. Recreational facilities will also be developed to enhance quality of life outside urban areas.

The Governor emphasized that ongoing flagship projects—including roads, bridges, aviation facilities, and health institutions, will be completed without delay, while new strategic projects critical for connectivity, trade, investment, and job creation will be initiated. This includes the planned purchase of tractors for farmers, scheduled for commissioning in December 2025.

On security, the government pledged to strengthen internal security through community-based initiatives, enhanced digital measures, expanded food security, and improved protection of waterways to safeguard lives and property.

Governor Eno urged the Assembly to expedite consideration of the budget, assuring that the Arise Agenda will continue delivering quality governance across the state.

“Our achievements in two and a half years are inspiring,” he said. “Let us remain united so our people can continue to thrive in this Land of Promise.”

The Speaker of the House, Udeme Otong, welcomed the Governor and his team, describing the annual budget presentation as “a cornerstone of democratic governance.” He commended the impact of the Arise Agenda, noting that it has “brought succor and renewed hope to the people of Akwa Ibom State.”

He praised the administration’s strides in tourism development, humanitarian programs such as the ARISE Compassionate Homes, and other people-focused interventions.

The Speaker assured that the House would thoroughly scrutinize the budget to ensure efficient resource allocation and prioritization of projects that uplift the people.