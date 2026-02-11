Workers, visitors flee Bayelsa secretariat after bomb explosion

Panic broke out at the Bayelsa State Secretariat in Yenagoa on Wednesday morning after a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) detonated, forcing workers and visitors to flee for safety.

The explosion, which disrupted official activities at the premises, occurred around 6:00 a.m., triggering an immediate response from security agencies.

The response was carried out by operatives of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit, Special Drone Unit, and other tactical teams, led by the Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command, Iyamah Edebor, to contain the situation.

After cordoning off the area and conducting a thorough search of the scene, the tactical teams discovered an unexploded IED, which was safely neutralized.

Confirming the incident, the command’s Public Relations Officer, Musa Mohammed, assured residents that no casualties were recorded and no property was damaged.

Mohammed added that a 60-year-old man, Pentecost Elijah from Otuan Community in Southern Ijaw LGA, Bayelsa State, was arrested at the scene in connection with the incident. The suspect is currently undergoing interrogation at the State Criminal Investigation Department and will be charged to court upon conclusion of the investigation.

The police command also reassured residents that the situation is under control and normalcy has been restored, urging them to remain calm and continue with their lawful business activities.