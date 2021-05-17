Workers storm streets, protest colleagues’ dismissal by Kaduna Govt.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its affiliate unions on Monday morning have stormed the streets of Kaduna state to protest the recent disengagement of over seven thousand civil servants at the state and local governments by the state government.

The protesters claimed that the state government threw workers off their jobs without respecting the clear provision of their labor loss, demanding the state government to reverse the sack of the dismiss colleagues.

National NLC Chairman, Ayuba Wabba, during the protest, said due process was not observed in the recent disengagement of the workers from the Local Government Service, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), and Primary Health Care Agency.

Wabba further said that all the unions including Student Unions and pensioners were part of the protest, saying they were all directly affected by the disengagement of workers.

“All those that are here today are those that are directly affected. The students are here. The children of those workers that have been thrown out of their job and were not been paid, they are here with us.

“The pensioners that were not being paid are here with us. They claim that local government employees were consulted. The Local Government Employees are here today, they have issued a statement to say that statement was false. “All leadership of public sector unions are here.

“It is only Kaduna State of all the 36 states of the Federation that threw workers out of their jobs without respecting the clear provisions of our labour loss. The labour laws are very explicit,” the NLC Chairman said.

Other affiliate unions including the National Union of Petroleum Employees of Nigeria (NUPENG), National Union of Electricity Employees of Nigeria (NUEE), National Union Of Textile, Tailoring and Garment Workers of Nigeria were also participating in the protest.

In solidarity with the protest by the NLC, aviation workers have shut down operations of Kaduna International Airport (KIA) effective Sunday midnight.

The workers, under the aegis of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), and National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), said the airport would remain shut for the period of the five-day warning strike.

As gathered, the state has been thrown into total blackout as the Management of Kaduna Electric said it was due to the planned NLC strike.

