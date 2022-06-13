Women lawyers recommend building more schools, others for child labour eradication

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Nigeria has recommended building more schools and provision of adequate social protection measures to eradicate child labour across the country.

The National President of FIDA Nigeria,

Amina Agbaje said that there was need for urgent to address some of the real challenges faced and the gaps in the system which enable child labour.

According to her, FIDA Nigeria joins the call for increased investment in creating systematic social protection policies and programs which protect the child against all forms of labour.

The FIDA president said that poverty in the communities was inextricably linked with rising levels of homelessness, inadequate nutrition and food insecurity as well as inadequate childcare.

“It is estimated that without mitig itation strategies, the number of children in child labour could rise by 8.9 million in the world by the end of 2022, due to higher poverty and increased vulnerability,

“Others were lack of access to health care, unsafe neighbourhoods, and under resourced schools, which form a basis of child labour,” she said.

She commended the Nigerian government for its moderate advancement in efforts to eliminate child labour and that such efforts have not been very effective.

FIDA boss called on government to increase access and support to ensure children can attend and stay in well-equipped schools.

She emphasized that there should be well laid out and properly implemented plans to improve economic growth in communities, particularly at the grassroot levels.

“Improved and impactful social support measures to aid the vulnerable, accessible directly by them without too many technicalities. Low-cost housing accommodation built for the vulnerable in communities to provide shelter at minimal rates.

“Government owned safe spaces/homes for vulnerable children should be increased and made very conducive for the children,” she added.

She further called on relevant stakeholders to take legal and social responsibilities seriously, adding that government must effectively guard the system and promptly punish defaulters to serve as a deterrent.

