Women group rallies support for Okonjo-Iweala ahead of WTO poll

Ahead of World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director-General election, women group in Nigeria has begun rallying support for the candidacy of Dr. Nzogi Okonjo-Iweala, to bolster her chances of emerging as winner during the poll.

The group, under the aegis of National Council of Women’s Societies (NCWS) also called for prayers from Nigerians, especially among women, for Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance to win her bid to be elected as Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

NCWS President, Laraba Shoda, said that the move had become imperative as part of measures to seek divine intervention for victory and ensure Nigerians are solidly behind her in unison irrespective of tribe, culture, religion, and political affiliations.

Through a statement released to newsmen on Thursday, the group president maintained that Okonjo-Iweala’s expertise and leadership skills were needed by the intergovernmental organization that is saddled with regulation of international trade between nations.

She explained called on Muslim women to offer special prayers during the Jumat on Fridays while Christian women should also offer special prayers on Sundays during their worship services.

“Following her antecedents, Dr Okonjo-Iweala has proved herself, both locally and internationally, as an expert on trade, economics, and governance.

“Dr Okonjo-Iweala is a world-acclaimed economist, skilled in the workings of international financial and development systems.

“As an innovative manager, she has a good grasp of the world economy and most importantly, trade, as a tool of development,” the statement said.

It particularly noted that the candidate’s experience in financial systems and global trade had made her an expert consultant to governments across the globe.

“Following Okonjo-Iweala’s antecedents, she is very qualified to be the new head of WTO, especially at this critical period of global economic downturn caused by the Coronavirus pandemic,” the statement said.