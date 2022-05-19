Women group advocates for gender based violence free society

In a bid to increase the society awareness on the dangers of gender-based violence, Women Liberation and Transformation Group (W-LIT) organised a community dialogue with stakeholders as a strategy to end the menace.

The oureach was tagged, “Building Community Level Accountability Mechanism and Enhancing Collaboration between Women Leaders and Traditional Institutions in Addressing Gender Based Violence”.

According to W-LIT President, Olanike MicTaiwo the essence of the dialogue was to build solidarity, accountability and commitment to ending violence against women and girls in the Lagos State.

She said W-LIT desired eradication of violence against women and girls in Lagos communities, thus, the organisation is engaging traditional institutions, religious leaders, women leaders and market leaders toward ending violence against women and girls in the state.

The President urged that sentiments should not be accommodated when addressing cases of gender-based violence, sexual assault and other vices.

She implored the government to create more awareness on the implications of gender-based violence and violence against women and girls. Accessible help centers should be created and adequate punishment of perpetrators to serve as a deterrent to others.

The Superintendent Police, Grace Eburaja of Pedro Police Divisional Crime Officer in Shomolu, Lagos State, described gender-based violence/domestic violence as a serious crime.

She noted the need for increased awareness on the dangers of the crime through social media platforms and ministries of justice. However, Lagos State effort to curb domestic violence was recognized but should speed up prosecution of reported cases.

The SP further expressed that rape or defilement is a serious crime and the police do not take domestic violence cases lightly, knowing its implications.

She advised parents to spend more time to guide their children to save them from being victims of sexual violence and related vices. Likewise, noted that rape/defilement was punishable with life imprisonment.

Grace urged that perpetrators should not be protected but exposed and made to face the wrath of the law.

The dialogue was centered on introduction of community response team and creation of a coalition of communities leaders against gender-based violence.

