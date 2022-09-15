Women empowerment group appoints Nova bank senior staff as chairman

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Women in Finance Nigeria (WIFNG), has appointed an Executive Director, NOVA Merchant Bank, Funke Okoya, as chairman of its Women Empowerment Commission.

Okoya’s was appointed along with four other new executives, who were selected from committed senior members of the organisation, to pilot affairs of the empowerment commission.

The Chairperson, Women in Finance Nigeria, Toyin Sanni, announced Okoya and four others appointment through a statement made available to newsmen after their selections were confirmed.

Sanni said that the Nova Merchant bank executive member would be saddled with the responsibility of chairing the association’s five new Commission.

She noted that Okoya’s appointment as chairperson was a major push for the commission to further assist women in developing their capacity across Nigeria.

The WIFNG boss added that considering Okoya’s experience, her appointment would assist the commission in driving its initiatives on women’s development.

Some of the association’s initiative was to pursue financial literacy for women as well as to promote gender parity in all organisations across the country.

“We are very excited about the launch of these important commissions under the leadership of these dynamic senior executives as well as the election of our new national secretary all of whom served creditably, over time at WIFNG.” she added.

Accepting the appointment, Okoya promised that the committee would uphold the values of WIFNG and promote activities that benefit women in the country.

He noted that her appointment demonstrated the association’s commitment to supporting women across the country by providing leadership and sustainable professional development for women.

“This appointment is designed to speak to the yearnings of women in Nigeria and further enrich the conversation around capacity building, provide access to finance, broaden value realization, add relevance, recognition, and network for women,” she said.

As gathered, the Women Working for Change is an organ of the African CEO Forum, the largest international forum of the African private sector.

WIFNG advocates for positive economic policies and is a platform for women in financial roles to collectively tackle workplace and societal challenges affecting women.

