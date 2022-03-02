Women demands for constitutional recognition, inclusion

Barely 24 hours after lawmakers at the Senate and House of Representatives turned down bills seeking to allocate more elective seats to Nigerian women across the country, dozens of women have stormed the National Assembly premises to protest against the moves and demanded that the bills be represented and passed immediately.

They said that their demands were not too high to be approved, saying more legislative seats for women, citizenship, 35 percent representation in party leadership, more appointive positions in government are not too hard to be approved by the lawmakers.

During the demonstration, they accused the lawmakers of choosing to deny women the opportunity of inclusion and representation in governance by voting against the bills.

The protesters said that they became disappointed after watching how the lawmakers voted against them despite having gotten assurances from the leadership of the house on the bills presented before it.

In protest against the action of the lawmakers, the women gathered on Wednesday at the three-arm zone and marched to the National Assembly in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja gate, chanting several solidarity songs against the move by the lawmakers.

After marching to the National Assembly gate, the law enforcement officers at the entrance shut the gate and turned down all appeals from the demonstrators to gain access into the premises.

The groups that gathered for the protest include the United Nations Population Fund (UNPF), Federation of Muslim Women Association (FOMWA), Women Organisation for Change in Agriculture and Natural Resource Management (WOCAN), Association of Women in the Arts (AWITA), Women In Business (WIMBIZ), Action Aid, Yiaga Africa, the Islamic Youth League, among others.

The women carried placards to express their grievances, stressing that the National Assembly’s action indicated that it does not want progress in the country.

The lawmakers had yesterday voted on the 68 bills that seek to alter the Constitution and of the 68 legislations, about five bills sought to promote more opportunities for women in political parties, governance, and the society at large.

Meanwhile, all the five bills presented before the lawmakers were rejected and one of the bills sought to grant citizenship to foreign-born husbands of a Nigerian woman. Already, a Nigerian man’s foreign-born wife is automatically a Nigerian citizen.

Another bill sought to allocate 35 per cent of political positions based on appointment to women. Another legislation sought to create special seats for women in National and State Assemblies.

Addressing the protesters, the Senate Minority Leader, Eyinnaya Abaribe, who said he supported the bills but was outvoted, asked the women to seek the voting records to know which lawmakers voted against the bills.

“I will pass your message on to the Senate President and I will urge him to come and respond to you personally. I voted for everything for women. I voted for everything that you wanted.

“The record of the voting is a public document. It is your right to ask for it from the Senate President and the Speaker and publish it so that everybody will know,” he added.

Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, a lawyer and civil rights activist, told newsmen that lawmakers were not taking women’s issues seriously.

“Women have questions that we want to ask them. Why is it that in this country, we seem not to be relevant because the attitude we saw yesterday, the issues that were treated, show that we are not taken seriously.

“This is 2022. The country should have grown up by now. We want to find out from them. Issue of citizenship is a major problem for them.”

On her part, Cynthia Mbamalu, Director of Programmes at Yiaga Africa, said the Civil Society groups will demand the voting records of the constitution amendment bills.

