Women Affairs minister goes into self-isolation after testing COVID-19 positive

Nigeria’s Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, has tested positive for coronavirus and had begun her treatment protocol for the pandemic.

Following her positive status, the minister had proceeded into self isolation for proper medical attention.

Confirming the development, the minister through a statement on Sunday, indicated that she contracted the virus after interacting with individuals that later show asymptomatic sign of COVID19.

According to Tallen, upon my interaction with the said individuals, I was advised by my medical team to undergo the test and self isolate for observation over the past few days.

“This is to inform the general public that after undergoing a test carried out on myself and members of my family, my result returned positive while that of members of my family tested negative.

“Currently, I am asymptomatic and have gone into isolation during the period of treatment. Please keep me in your prayers and I implore you all stay safe and observe all COVID-19 protocols as we grapple with this pandemic.

“I urge you all to please take responsibility for yourself and family in order to protect our dear country even more at this time,” the statement said.