Niger police recovers three toddlers from children trafficker

Victoria Chukwuemezie, a 40-year-old woman, has been taken into custody by operatives of the Niger State Police Command after being caught in possession of three toddlers believed to have been stolen and transported across communities in Niger State.

Chukwuemezie allegedly took the children from their homes under the guise of providing care and was intercepted while attempting to move them to another location during a stop-and-search exercise at Diko Junction.

Her arrest followed an operation by officers attached to Gawu-Babangida Division, who acted on intelligence about a suspicious woman traveling with young children in her custody.

Investigations indicated that the children, Kazeem, Ya’amadu, and Idris, aged between two and three years, were reportedly taken from the Lambata area and were on their way to Abuja before the police intervened.

Niger State Police Public Relations Officer Wasiu Abiodun confirmed the arrest in a statement on Thursday, noting that preliminary investigations suggest the suspect’s motive was dubious.

“The woman could not provide clear answers on how she came into possession of the children or whether their parents had consented to the journey,” he stated.

According to Abiodun, the police have since contacted the parents of the toddlers, who are now safe and reunited with their families.

He added that the suspect remains in custody and will be charged to court after the completion of investigations.

“The command will ensure that justice is served to deter others from engaging in child theft or trafficking,” Abiodun added.