Woman police, man die during gunmen, officer’s clash in Imo

Fears of sudden attacks have continued to burden residents of Imo State after a female police officer and another person were reported to have died during clashes between gunmen and police officers in the state.

The female police office was identified as sergeant Chinyere Obilor, while identity of the other victim at the scene was yet to be ascertained.

On Thursday, it was gathered that the clash occurred yesterday at Ihitte junction on Owerri- Aba Road in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Obilor and her colleagues were said to be at Ihitte junction when the gunmen in a minibus known as Busimo, struck and the clash started at the location.

They were said to have emerged from a nearby bush and opened fire on the police personnel including the deceased female cop, were attached to the Highway Patrol team of the state police command.

It was learnt that the vehicle which was abandoned by the attackers had been recovered by the police, as part of the exhibit for their investigations.

A source said, “The woman was dedicated to her duties. She was killed in a gun battle when criminals ambushed them at Ihitte junction on Owerri- Aba Road. She was from Mgbidi in Imo. A mother of four children who was very cheerful is gone. This is so painful.

“She was attached to the Highway Patrol Team Unit. The hoodlums abandoned their vehicle (Busimo) which they came in with. It has been recovered and brought to Owerri.”

Efforts to get the Imo State Police Command spokesperson, Henry Okoye, on the clashes that claimed his colleague’s death proved abortive.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

