Woman police dies after sustaining injury from Ekiti by-election violence

The death toll from the Ekiti-East Bye-election has increased to three after a Nigerian Police female officer, Bukola Olawoye, was confirmed to have passed on after sustaining a gunshot wound when hoodlums attacked Omuo Ekiti during the poll.

Olawoye, who was shot by the hoodlums while protecting the ballot box during the poll, was said to have succumbed to the cold hands of death at the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Ido-Ekiti, where she had been hospitalised after the attack.

The deceased was shot by a group of thugs that invaded ward 7, Unit 7 during last Saturday’s Ekiti East House of Assembly Bye-Election.

Confirming her death on Monday, the Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State Command, Tunde Mobayo, disclosed that the officer died at about 6 pm.

Mobayo, in a statement signed by the command spokesman, Sunday Abutu, sympathizes with her family members and prays God grants her soul eternal rest.

"the Ekiti State Police Command, with the deepest sorrow, announces the death of W/SGT OLAWOYE BUKOLA who was shot by a group of thugs that invaded ward 7, Unit 7 during the recent Ekiti East House of Assembly Bye-Election.

“She died at about 1800hrs today being 22/03/2021 at FMC, Ido-Ekiti, after fighting for her life for days.

“Meanwhile, the Command wishes to inform the general public that the suspects who committed the heinous crime have all been charged to Court today”.