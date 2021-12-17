Woman narrates husband’s ordeal before jumping into Lagos lagoon

Hours after the search and rescue team recovered the corpse of a National Diploma certificate holder, Lekan Odunare, from the lagoon in Epe Local Government, Lagos State, the wife of the deceased, Sofiat, has linked her husband’s suicide to lack of parental care and depression suffered after the birth of their child.

Before committing suicide, Sofiat said that her husband’s actions and activities suddenly changed and started intimidating members of his family with frightening goodbye messages which they treated with levity.

The wife of the deceased victim, who held on to her child with wishes that someone had prevented Lekan from embarking on the suicide mission, noted that the late surveyor, in his messages, often instructed his parent to take care of her and the 11-month-old baby girl she was nursing.

According to her, the parents and other members of the family paid less concern to his comments and they did not respond to the observations she raised before them of her husband’s recent attitudes at home.

As gathered, the late lekan, who works at Alaro city, an integrated, mixed-use city planned for over 2,000 hectares in the Lekki Free Zone, was confirmed dead and his body recovered after he jumped from the bridge along Lekki-Epe expressway into the lagoon in an attempt to commit suicide.

It was learnt that the surveyor committed suicide barely one week to his and the wife birthday, December 22nd, which the wife already had hopes of celebrating with him as usual.

Narrating the ordeal of the husband on Friday, Sofiat disclosed that the ugly incidents which claimed her husband’s life occurred at around 7:15am last Tuesday.

The body of the victim, who jumped into the lagoon in the Epe axis of the state, was found by the search and rescue team commissioned by the family to recover the body yesterday.

Sofiat said: “We live together before his demise but he has been acting strangely for a couple of days before his death. And I complain about his strange behaviors to his parent but they ignored these until his death

“Lack of parental care, depression, and frustration of not being attended to him by his parents constituted to his death, ” she added.

The wife of the deceased surveyor, however, debunked the age of her husband being disseminated on social media, saying my husband, Olamikekan Odunare, was 25-year-old old, and I am 21-year-old.

“We used to celebrate our Birthdays together on December 22nd during mine because we were both given birth in December. And he graduated from Lagos Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) where he obtained National Diploma after studying Quantity Surveying”, she confirmed.

Meanwhile, the mother of the 11-month-old baby, appealed to Nigerians for financial assistance to care for the child her husband left behind.

“I can’t take care of the baby girl alone, I need help from philanthropists, NGOs, and other well-meaning Nigerians.

“My late husband works at Alaro city in Epe which we have been surviving with his monthly salaries, I need help from Nigerians to train the baby to a university level, ” she told News Agency of Nigeria.

