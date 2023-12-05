Woman dies during Police, motorcyclists clash in Lagos

A woman, Bisi Raji, has been confirmed dead after she was crushed by a truck while scampering for safety during a face-off between policemen and commercial motorcycle operators popularly called Okada riders in Abule Egba axis of Lagos State.

As gathered, the clash between the policemen and motorcyclists occurred at Santos Avenue, Abule Egba when the riders resisted the law enforcement officers from impounding their motorcycles for plying an expressway as stipulated in the Lagos State traffic law.

It was learnt that during the face-off on Tuesday, the police shot teargas canisters to disperse the crowd, an act that caused residents and commuters including the deceased who was identified as a grandmother, to start panicking.

Eyewitnesses narrated that the deceased, who was inside a commercial tricycle, alighted and was trying to avoid being caught in the web of the argument when she fell and the truck crushed her head.

The deceased’s grandson, Oluwadamilola, in a short statement on his social media handle, disclosed that the deceased was returning from the hospital where she had gone for a medical check-up.

According to him, the teargas hit my grandma and she fell, then a tipper (truck) hit her, and died instantly. She will be laid to rest soon.

An eyewitness, who identified herself as Funmi, alleged that if the policemen had not shot the teargas canisters the tragedy could have been prevented, adding a woman is lying helpless with a broken head.

Confirming the tragedy, the Nigerian Police, in a statement released on its official social media handle, admitted that the policemen deployed for the operation caused the panic within the axis.

According to the statement, “Preliminary investigation reveals that earlier today at about 1030hrs at Santos Avenue, Abule Egba, police officers on legitimate enforcement of the existing ban on motorcycles in Lagos State were about to be mobbed by motorcycle riders.

“To preserve the lives of the officers and equally rule out casualties on the side of the riders, teargas was justifiably used to disperse the crowd.

“A passenger in a tricycle, witnessing the use of teargas ahead panicked and jumped out of the tricycle. Sadly, an approaching Leyland tipper, with registration number AAB 376 CB, being driven recklessly, ran over her. 3/4

“The driver of the tipper absconded the scene while the vehicle has been recovered. Contact has also been established with family of the deceased. Meanwhile, full investigation into the incident has commenced”.

