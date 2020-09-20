Woman delivers baby under Lagos bridge

A 35-year -old pregnant woman, identified as Blessing Emmanuel, has delivered a baby under the bridge with the aid of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), in Ajah-Lagos.

The ambulance team of the ‘Operation Storm’ Response Team stationed at Eti-Osa, rescued the indigent indigene of Cross Rivers State, of a live, male neonate yesterday afternoon.

It was gathered that Blessing, a semi-destitute, with no home nor family was fond roaming around under the Ajah bridge, but fate caught up with her when she fell into labour but was fortunate to have LASEMA team as the only available medical option.

The Director-General, LASEMA, Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu disclosed that the agency’s ambulance became a complete medical team and the only option for Miss Blessings at a time of her delivery, stressing that traffic congestion couldn’t allow the team takes her to the hospital at the right time.

In a statement signed by the agency’s Public Relations, Nosa Okunbor, Oke-Osanyintolu noted that the response team under Ajah bridge in Eti-Osa was timely as well made the delivery of Blessing safe with a healthy baby boy.

However, he reiterated that mother and child were taken to the Island Maternity Hospital in stable condition, for continued, expert medical care.