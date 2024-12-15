Wolves sacks manager over poor performance

As part of measures to prevent relegation from the Premier League, the management of English football club, Wolves, has terminated the appointment of its manager, Gary O’Neil, over poor performance.

The 41-year-old manager was shown the exit door by the club’s management hours after the team’s 2-1 defeat against Ipswich Town during the Premier league match.

Wolves chairman, Jeff Shi, announced the sack on Sunday, after the team dropped down on the Premier league log.

He said: “We’re very grateful to Gary for all of his effort, dedication and hard work during his time at the club, and we wish him and his team the best of luck for the future.”

The departure of the young manager and his backroom staff comes just three days after Shi said the club were “united” behind O’Neil following Monday’s 2-1 defeat at West Ham.

The yesterday’s defeat was their 11th in the Premier League this season – they have had only two wins – and leaves the Black Country club 19th, four points from safety.

O’Neil replaced Julen Lopetegui just four days before the start of the 2023-24 season, with Wolves going on to finish 14th.

Wolves began this season poorly, losing seven and drawing one of their first eight league games.

A run of four games unbeaten, including successive wins over Southampton and Fulham, suggested a corner had been turned.

But they were beaten by Bournemouth and then lost heavily to Everton before defeats by the Hammers and Ipswich.

They have also struggled defensively, having conceded a league-high 40 goals and let in two or more goals in 13 of their 16 matches.

On Saturday, they went behind through a Matt Doherty own goal and although Matheus Cunha hit back, they were undone by Jack Taylor’s 93rd-minute header.

In addition, the Molineux club has struggled with off-field issues, with Mario Lemina being stripped of the captaincy after an altercation with West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen on Monday.

On Saturday, Rayan Ait-Nouri was sent off in the tunnel for a second yellow card after clashing with Wes Burns, while Cunha fought with Ipswich’s security, barging into one before ripping his glasses off his face, as well as striker Liam Delap.

In the wake of the defeat, O’Neil said he had “never had such a struggle” to coach a group of players.

Prior to Wolves, he had a year-long spell at Bournemouth in the 2022-23 season, helping the south coast club avoid relegation before being sacked and replaced by Andoni Iraola.

Many of the names being linked with the job are currently out of work – with Wolves not having an excess of money to splash out on compensation fees.

But the Athletic is reporting that they are working on a deal for 56-year-old Portuguese Vitor Pereira, who manages Saudi team Al-Shabab.

Former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had been installed as the early bookmakers’ favourite. He was at Wolves’ defeat by Ipswich, although as a guest of his friend, Town manager Kieran McKenna.

Carlos Corberan, who manages rivals West Brom, Blackburn boss John Eustace and unemployed quartet David Moyes, Sergio Conceicao, Steve Cooper and Mark Robins were also short odds.

Other names who have been linked are Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho, fellow ex-Chelsea boss Graham Potter and Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick.

Ex-Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand and Kjetil Knutsen, who has managed Bodo/Glimt in Norway since 2018, have also been mentioned.