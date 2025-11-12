Wolves appoints ex-defender as manager after sacking Pereira

Wolves stated that Edwards, a former player at the club, signed a three-year-deal to take up the vacant managerial position, stating that the 42-year-old disclosed the placement as his dream job having made over 100 appearances while featuring for the Molineux outfit from 2004 to 2008.

Club chairman, Jeff Shi, disclosed that the team needs to be freshened, thus, leading to the appointment of Edward who left Middleborough after just five months handling the side.

Shi, after the completion of the deal on Wednesday, said that the proximity between him and the English born tactician paved way for the appointment as the club aim to escape dropping down to the Championship as they currently lie 20th in the Premier League table.

”I know Rob very well,” the club Chairman began.

”I have seen his growth in different jobs. He is a very good person, knows the club very well, knows the city, the fans and he is very talented.

”When he was a youth coach here, he showed tactical awareness, but after he took first team jobs, he started to grow his own identity, character and leadership. We are at a new chapter for the club and Rob will be a key piece of that.”

Director of player recruitment and development, Matt Jackson said, ”The energy that Edwards brings off the field, we need to get on the pitch. We now need to get that belief into the players quickly and we think Rob will be great culturally for the whole football club.”