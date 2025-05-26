“Wok, Wak, Wek!”—The African English accent showdown

If you listen carefully to English spoken across Anglophone Africa, you’ll notice three unmistakable “accent capitals”: Nigerian, Kenyan, and Ghanaian.

All other regional accents tend to branch out as derivatives or close relatives of this linguistic trinity. And nothing illustrates these fascinating differences quite like the word “work.”

In Nigeria, it is pronounced emphatically as “wok,” with the “o” booming proudly like the first sound in “all.” Nigerians will tell you they’re off to “wok” with seriousness befitting an epic quest.

Over in Kenya, however, the word undergoes a curious transformation into “wak,” perilously close to “whack,” as though every job involves a bit of spirited combat.

And then in Ghana, our little stubborn brother, the pronunciation elegantly morphs into “wek,” cheerfully rhyming with “check.”

Back in June 2003, these accent disparities sparked an unforgettable showdown between me and my Kenyan journalist friend, Douglas Kimani, during our days together in the United States.

Douglas cheekily declared that Nigerians were burdened with the absolute worst English accent on the African continent. To drive home his point, he challenged me, saying, “Pronounce ‘work’ for me.”

“Wok,” I said, with Nigerian flair. Douglas erupted into uncontrollable laughter, nearly toppling over. “You mean ‘wak,’ my friend!” he retorted confidently.

This was too much. I responded by doubling over in hysterical laughter myself. Offended yet amused, Douglas insisted we settle this pronunciational dispute fairly.

We approached an unsuspecting American lady, explained our accents, spelled the word for clarity, and then performed our distinct pronunciations. “Who’s closer to your own pronunciation?” Douglas asked, triumphantly certain of victory.

Without hesitation, our American “referee” sided with me. She gently explained to Douglas that “wak” would sound to an American like “whack,” meaning either to hit forcefully or, if spelled “wack,” something bizarre or totally uncool.

Douglas’s expression was priceless. It was a cocktail of disbelief, mock outrage, and good-humored defeat.

From that day on, our banter took a hilarious turn. Each time I saw Douglas, I’d tease, “So, my friend, how is wak in Kenya today?” and he would gamely respond in a wildly exaggerated Nigerian accent, “Ah, wok is perfectly fine o!”

Lately, whenever I recall our playful linguistic duels, my thoughts drift amusingly to Rihanna’s global hit, “Work.”

Imagine if Rihanna had adopted the Kenyan pronunciation, singing passionately, “Wak, wak, wak, wak, wak, wak!” Her song would have transformed instantly into an anthem fit for a flock of quacking ducks!

Now, if you’ll excuse me, it’s time I got back to “wok.” Or should I say “wak”…or “wek”?