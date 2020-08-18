Wizkid, others make Obama’s 2020 summer playlist

Despite the outbreak of coronavirus which disrupted activities and world orders, popular hip-hop star, Wizkid has been listed among the 2020 summer playlist of former United State of America President, Barack Obama.

It would be recalled that the outbreak of coronavirus affected the entertainment industry globally, a development which forced musician and entertainers to move their business online through e-concerts and virtual shows after the introduction of social distancing guidelines aimed at mitigating spread of coronavirus.

But, Wizkid, born Ayodeji Balogun, was on No. 15 on Obama’s playlist with his new single “Smile”, featuring American Grammy winner, H.E.R.

Sharing his selection through his social media page, the former US president explained that the playlist was carefully selected after months of listening to music alongside his family, which he said was in line with his annual tradition.

“Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family.

“I wanted to share some of my favorites from the summer, including songs from some of the artistes at this week’s @DemConvention. Hope you enjoy it,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, upcoming Nigerian-American rapper, Chika, also featured in the list with her uplifting single, “Crown”.

The list features 53 songs from a range of genres, including reggae, hip-hop, country, pop, and rock.

American RnB superstar, Beyoncé, also made the list with “Already” from her new visual album, “Black is King.”

Others in the collection are Rihanna, Bob Marley, OutKast, Nas, J. Cole, Nina Simone, and Frank Ocean among others.

Eilish, Leon Bridges, The Chicks, Common and Jennifer Hudson, who also made the list, were scheduled to perform at the ongoing National Convention of the Democratic Party.