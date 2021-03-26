Wizkid bags 2021 US civil rights image award

The Nigeria music artiste, Ayodeji Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid, has been awarded a United States civil rights organisation, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), as one of the recipients of its 2021 award.

Wizkid, who bagged the prestigious Grammy award for 2021, was picked by NAACP judges for his role in the music he collaborated with US female artiste, Beyonce, titled, Brown Skin Girl.

The 30-years-old Afrobeats artiste was awarded the “Outstanding Music Video /Visual Album of the Year, at the 52nd edition of the award in 2021, a category he excelled at the last year’s edition.

Wizkid won the award after beating other strong contenders “I Can’t Breathe” – H.E.R., “Anything For You” – Ledisi, “Do It” – Chloe x Halle, he became the first Nigerian musician to win the award.

The artiste award was announced on Friday in a statement released by NAACP through its official media handle, explaining criteria for the hip-hop star choice for the award.

This achievement comes a few weeks after Wizkid won a Grammy Award for the Best Music Video on the same project alongside Beyonce, her daughter, Blue Ivy, and Saint JHN.

Other personalities picked for the awards include Basketballer, LeBron James, who would receive the prestigious President’s Award during the 52nd NAACP Image Awards.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is a civil rights organization in the United States, formed in 1909 as an interracial endeavor to advance justice for African Americans by a group including W. E. B. Du Bois, Mary White Ovington, Moorfield Storey, and Ida B. Wells.