Wizkid step up name to ‘Big Wiz’ after Grammy award

Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has stepped up his name from the signature name to “Big Wiz”, few months after winning the Grammy Award.

It seems like the 30-year-old Grammy award winner has finally heeded the constant advice suggested by his music lovers to change his name from “Wizkid” since he has evolved from the young Wiz who made his debut in the Nigerian music industry in 2009 and also judging with his achievements in the music industry.

Taking to this advice, which signals his growth over the years, Wizkid changed his name in a recent update on his official photo and video sharing application, Instagram account bio section to “Big Wiz”.

The change of profile name came without prior notice, and without assurance as to whether or not it’s an official stage name change.

As of the time of this report, Wizkid social media giant, Twitter account, still retained the name “Wizkid” despite being active. His handle across both social media platforms also remained unchanged.

However, the legendary singer fans are reacting to this new development, check reactions; an Instagram follower, @simple_swit wrote, “His growing up and there is no way to retain the name wizKID in some certain age.”

@officialR-danny wrote, “Isaw this coming, he can’t answer wizkid forever.”

@rebekah.black wrote, “Nigeria to UAR, Wizkid to Big Wiz next one is Burna Boy to Burna Man!.”

@heisasorcerer wrote, “Even at 50 na wizKID we go call am either he likes it or not.”

@davido_d_best_, “Make wizkid get out if him like make he change am to wizard.”

