Witness’ absence stalls INEC’s defence on 2023 presidential election

Efforts by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to commence a defence against allegations made by the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has suffered a major setback after the witness expected to testify before the court was absent.

INEC, which is the first respondent in the petition by LP and Obi, was scheduled to open its defence but the witness’s absence stalled it, forcing the commission to request for an adjournment

The petitioners are challenging the emergence of President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25 election.

At the resumed hearing on Monday, counsel to INEC, Abubakar Mahmoud, told the court that he planned to call three witnesses within three days, but the one slated for the day’s hearing was unavailable due to some domestic issues.

He subsequently applied for an adjournment till Tuesday to enable the witness to attend court, a request that was not objected to by counsel to other parties.

The Chairmen of the panel, Justice Haruna Tsammani, subsequently adjourned till 9 am on Tuesday for the hearing and continuation of their

INEC is also expected to open its defence at 2 pm in the petition by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Although, LP did not disagree with INEC request but described the commission display before the court as an indication that INEC was not prepared for the court proceedings.

The counsel to the LP, Levi Uzoukwu, said his camp has a strong case and are ready to move on with their case, unlike the INEC which has continued to show inconsistencies.

“Given the contradictions and inconsistencies and what INEC has done; I’m sure they are not read to defend this case. I stand to be proven wrong, but I would wish that they defend this matter so that the public will see more things of what happened to this election.”

While reiterating that Nigeria has never had an election like the February 25th presidential poll, the legal counsel stressed that it is the INEC’s choice to either call a witness or witnesses, adding that he and his client the LP, are ready at all times.

