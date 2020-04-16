Business women group donates food items to LAWMA officials amid lockdown extension

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) has donated food items to officials of the Lagos State Wastage Management Agency (LAWMA), following the extension of lockdown by the Federal Government.

It explained the gesture had become imperative after the two weeks extension of restriction placed on movement by President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to flatten the curve of the deadly virus in the country.

The Chairperson, WIMBIZ Executive Council, Ngover Ihyembe-Nwankwo, said the palliative package was form of support for the officials who belonged to the essential services sector saddled with responsibility of keeping the state clean and exempted from the lockdown.

The Chairperson in a terse statement released on social media, noted that packages distributed for the officials was to cushion the economic effects on their part during the restriction period was meant to identify, trace and isolate all individuals that have come into contact with confirmed cases, ensure treatment of confirmed cases while restricting further spread to other states.

“Women in Management, Business and Public Service(WIMBIZ) Women in business has donated stimulus package to LAWMA Sweepers as part of measures to mitigate the effect of the Corona virus pandemic and in the bid to flatten the curve,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Ihyembe-Nwankwo, had in a recent release urged WIMBIZ members to remain committed to the necessary precautions outlined by health experts to mitigate the unprecedented times challenges posed by the virus.

“The impact of COVID-19 is one that has become ever more apparent in the past months and weeks, and has now been declared a global pandemic. Undoubtedly, this will have profound effects on your organisations and businesses.

“However, this will not stop our operations as all members of the team will be working remotely and will be available via telephone or email, so that WIMBIZ can continue to empower, inspire and celebrate women, despite the global crisis.

“While the months ahead will inevitably result in a shift of day to day activities and routines, WIMBIZ uses this time to reassure you that as an organisation, we are fully committed to executing and delivering quality programmes and services, in accordance with public health and safety guidelines,” the statement added.