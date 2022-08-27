Williams sisters return for US Open doubles match 5yrs after quitting

Multiple grand-slam tennis winner, Serena Williams, will play alongside older sister, Venus, in the US Open doubles in what would be the final tournament of her career.

The Williams sisters have won 14 major doubles titles and three Olympic gold medals together during a career journey that has span over a decade.

Intentions of both players were made public on Saturday after the US Open organisers released schedule for this year’s tournament in New York and indicated that the sisters would be playing in the doubles category, five years after their last encounter.

Before the announcement, Serena, who would be celebrating her 41st birthday, had indicated that this year’s event which starts on Monday would be her last, as she aimed to step aside from the sports that had over the years brought her fame and wealth.

As well as playing in the singles, she has been given a wildcard to play with her 42-year-old sister, Venus, in the doubles of the tournament.

The pair have not played doubles together since the 2018 French Open, when they lost in the third round, ending spectators four years of wait for the Williams sisters’ return.

Their first Grand Slam title together came at the 1999 French Open, and they won their 14th at Wimbledon in 2016.

It would be recalled that Serena announced last month that she is “evolving away” from the sport and would play her final tournament at Flushing Meadows this year.

Now ranked 608th in the world, the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion will play Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic in the first round, and the match headlines the night session on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday (19:00 local time, 00:00 BST on Tuesday).

Venus Williams, who has won seven major singles titles and is ranked 1,445th in the world, is also playing in the singles. After being given a wildcard, she will face Belgium’s Alison van Uytvanck in her opener on Tuesday.

