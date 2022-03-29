Will Smith apologizes for assaulting comedian, Chris Rock

Following the decision of Oscar’s film academy to take suspension action against Will Smith for an incident that overshadowed the industry’s top awards, he has apologized to Chris Rock for slapping the comedian at Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony.

The American Actor, who won best actor for his role as the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams in “King Richard.” was said to have strode on stage and struck Rock in the face after the comedian made a joke about the appearance of his wife.

Rock, in a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, had referenced the 1997 film “G.I. Jane” in which actress Demi Moore shaved her head. It was unclear whether Rock was aware that Smith’s wife has a disease that causes hair loss.

While apologizing through a statement on his social media handle on Monday, Smith, stated that his behavior at the televised ceremony was “unacceptable and inexcusable.”

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. “Jokes at my expense are part of the job,” he said.

He noted that jokes about his wife’s condition always made him emotional, adding that he couldn’t bear that her struggle with the disease was taken as a joke.

“but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be,” he added.

Meanwhile, the 9,900-member Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had condemned Smith’s actions and said it was reviewing the matter.

“We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law.”

