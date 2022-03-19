Wilfred Ndidi: Will Super Eagles fly without a fight?

What made the 1994 Super Eagles squad stronger and different from successive squads was its bench.

A team in which Austin Okocha and Emmanuel Amuneke could not boast of regular starting role. At a period, Daniel Amokachi was competing with Samson Siasia while Mutiu Adepoju was on and off the pitch as a substitute for Okocha.

Nwankwo Kanu who later became two-time African footballer could not even make the team. That was how super the Eagles were. Sunday Oliseh came after Senegal 92 to displace Mutiu Adepoju.

Only Rasidi Yekini was so sure of his no. 9 shirt and till now no Eagles striker has reached his height. Yekini was not prone to injury like the present crop of strikers in the Eagles now, including Victor Osimhen who is so hot at present. In one week, Osimhen had scored four beautiful league goals for Napoli.

My fear is about the Eagles world cup playoffs against Black Stars of Ghana next week without Wilfred Ndidi. The Leicester midfielder is a fighter and great marker whose absence will be felt in the playoff.

The question is who will play Ndidi’s role? Believe me, I don’t know among the invited players, except Ogenyi Onazi who is on standby. Onazi broke into Stephen Keshi’s 2013 AFCON winning team as a substitute and won a permanent shirt thereafter.

However, he gradually faded away due to injury. Now at 29, he is plying his trade in Saudi Arabia second division Al-Adalah as a central midfielder. Of course I had earlier condemned his inclusion in Augustine Eguavoen’s list but now I understand why.

Onazi is a utility player and fighter but does he still have the energy for this level of match? We also have Oghenekaro Etebo in that role but he is a bit slow for me.

Etebo just came back from injury and has not been regular for Watford. Will Eagles be flying without a fight? I’m worried.

Kunle Awosiyan is a journalist based in Lagos

