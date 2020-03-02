Wilder, Fury title-battle rematch set for July

By Idowu Abdullahi,

Former world champion, Deontay Wilder, has exercised his contractual right to a rematch after his unbeaten record was broken by opponent, Tyson Fury, in a bid to redeem his image in the boxing world.

It would be recalled that Wilder, during second title rematch in Las Vegas, a week ago was knocked down twice by Fury, who later won by technical knockout after Wilder’s corner threw in the towel, signifying end of a match which had taken place14 months after the two fought to a dramatic split-decision draw in their first meeting in Los Angeles.

Match promoter, Bob Arum, disclosed that his team had received a letter from Wilder’s team, signifying intent for the rematch between both fighters, adding that the match was scheduled to hold on July 18 at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, which is same venue as the last.

Speaking to newsmen late on Sunday night, Arum said that the move had been expected, stating that the third title battle between Wilder and Fury was expected to enjoy massive promotional success like those of the two matches before it.

“We received a letter from Wilder’s team on Friday night, and we agreed with the networks and the hotel that July 18 was the optimal date,”

“We had a seamless promotion last time with Al Haymon, PBC (Premier Boxing Champions) and Fox. We look forward to working with them again.”

Meanwhile, Wilder announced that he would keep co-trainer Mark Breland in his corner, despite earlier hints that he was ready to part company with Breland, who threw in the towel in the seventh round of the loss to Fury.