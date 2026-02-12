Wikki Tourists appoint interim coach after Maikaba’s resignation

NPFL club, Wiki Tourists, have appointed Bashir Musa as Interim coach for upcoming matches in the season.

Wikki Tourists appointed Musa as a successor to Abdu Maikaba who tendered his resignation letter at the club, the former, to lead the side in the fight to escape relegation in the current campaign.

In a statement by Wikki on Thursday, the management stated that the appointee will begin with the side with immediate effect as he be in the dugout for the next league fixture away against Enugu Rangers on Sunday.

“Following the Resignation of Technical Adviser Abdu Maikaba, the Management of Wikki Tourists FC has appointed Chief Coach of the team Bashir Saleh to take charge of the team’s technical affairs on an interim basis,” the circular reads.

“Coach Bashir Saleh will lead the team to Enugu for the NPFL 26 Matchday 26 fixture against Rangers International,” it added.

Musa, a CAF B Licence holder, had earlier worked as the head coach of the side under Coach Garba Ibrahim and also worked with Gombe United under Coach Aliyu Zubairu.

He will be tasked with steering Wikki to a relegation escape as the club sit 15th on the league table on 29 points, just two points off the drop zone.