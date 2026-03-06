Wikki Tourist appoints technical adviser to avoid relegation

NPFL club, Wikki Tourist, have confirmed the appointment of Evans Ogenyi as technical adviser.

Wikki, following the departure of Andy Maikaba appointed Ogenyi to the position as they aim escape the drop with 10 games to play in the Nigerian top flight league.

The Giant Elephant held that it is hopeful that the new appointee will steer the side to a strong finish to the season, stressing that his expertise in the role will galvanize the players to an improved form over their current 16th position in the league.

Wikki relayed that Ogenyi will work alongside the existing technical crew, urging him to bolster tranquility with the players and coaching officials to improve the current 32 points amassed having managed just two wins from their last 15 matches.

The new designee’s first assignment in the dugout of the Bauchi base side is a home home against El Kanemi on Saturday.