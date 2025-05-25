Wike withdraws from PDP peace pact over unfulfilled promises

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has withdrawn from the peace accord reached among top stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party citing continued breaches of trust and unfulfilled agreements by some party leaders.

Wike accused some PDP governors, particularly Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Governor Peter Mba of Enugu State, of undermining resolutions reached during recent reconciliation meetings.

In a detailed statement released on Sunday Wike lamented what he described as a culture of dishonesty and betrayal within the party since the 2023 general elections.

According to the minister, a meeting of the G5 Governors held in Lagos initially aimed to restore unity within the party, he claimed Governor Makinde failed to uphold agreed terms, a development that has continued to deepen divisions within the PDP.

Wike further disclosed that at an expanded meeting in Abuja involving Governor Makinde, of Oyo Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi former Senate President Bukola Saraki, and himself, it was resolved that Senator Samuel Anyanwu remains the party’s National Secretary, in line with a Supreme Court judgment. Other resolutions included the withdrawal of legal cases involving Rivers State and the cancellation of a proposed suit seeking a state of emergency.

However, Wike alleged that before the committee chaired by Saraki could begin work, some stakeholders had already violated the agreement.

He accused Makinde and Mba of orchestrating a South-East caucus move to replace Anyanwu, as well as pushing for the Deputy National Secretary to assume the role of Acting Secretary actions Wike described as illegal and divisive.

Wike said this development reflected the consequences of ongoing disregard for internal party processes and legal guidelines.

“I have been in this party since 1998 and have given everything for its survival. I had hoped we could sustain trust amongst us, but it’s now clear that some individuals are playing dangerous games that threaten our unity.

“Therefore, I am formally withdrawing from all agreements previously reached and will continue to fight for justice within the party.”-Wike stated

Wike’s latest declaration is likely to further heighten internal tensions within the PDP as the party struggles to maintain cohesion ahead of upcoming elections, including the 2025 Anambra gubernatorial poll.

The PDP is yet to issue an official response to the minister’s claims.