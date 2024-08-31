Wike warns PDP govs against interfering in Rivers crisis

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has warned Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to stay away from the political crisis rocking Rivers State, saying if you fail to adhere to this warning i will put fire in your state.

Wike said that the ongoing face-off between him and his successor shouldn’t be the concern of any governor on the platform of the opposition party rather it is a Rivers State issue.

He vowed to cause a political crisis in their states if any PDP governor tried interfering in the party’s affairs in the South-South state.

The former governor, meanwhile, stressed that he would not allow anyone including the incumbent governor, Siminalayi Fubara, to take over the PDP structure in the state.

The Minister gave the warning on Saturday at the PDP secretariat in Port Harcourt, the state capital, during the party’s state congress.

Wike stated this barely a week after PDP governors met in Taraba State, and weighed in on the crisis rocking the party in Rivers, reiterating that their support for Fubara.

Responding to the governors including his former colleagues, he said: “Let me assure all of you, not while we live will anybody take away the structure of the PDP from us. But let me tell people, I hear some governors who say they will take over the structure and give back to somebody.

“I pity those governors because I will put fire in their states. When God has given you peace, you say you don’t want peace – anything you see you take.

“Because I heard they got some money from a signature bonus, and so their heads are getting big that you will put a hand in my own state. Prepare because I have the capacity to also do the same thing in your own state.

“Whether you are from Bauchi, I don’t give a damn, whichever state you are from, as far as I know, that you are trying to put yourself in Rivers State, your hand will get burnt, and you will never sleep in your state.”

It would be recalled that the PDP Governors’ Forum, in a communique read by its Chairman and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, called for a review of the party congress outcome to restore Fubara’s leadership role in the state.

The Rivers PDP has been in crisis following the fallout between Wike and his predecessor, who was absent at the congress.