Wike takes back Abuja property from Buhari, Abbas, Akume, others

As part of the ongoing efforts to restore Abuja’s masterplan, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has revoked the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) of land belonging to the former President, Muhammadu Buhari, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume.

Aside from these three individuals, the minister has revoked the ownership right of 759 high-profile individuals and corporate organizations’ property in Maitama II, Abuja.

Among these 759 individuals and corporate organizations that have lost their lands were the Imo State former governor, Rochas Okorocha, former lawmaker representing Kogi State, Dino Melaye, and others.

The revocation was prompted by the failure of these individuals and entities to pay the required fees for their Certificates of Occupancy.

This action was disclosed in a public notice issued by the FCT Administration, highlighting the administration’s efforts to enforce compliance with land use regulations, particularly in premium areas of the nation’s capital.

In a separate publication, the FCT Minister issued a stern warning to other defaulters, threatening to revoke additional land allocations.

Those targeted include Kingsley Chinda, the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives; former Senate Presidents Iyorchia Ayu and Ameh Ebute; the Chief Whip of the Senate, Tahir Monguno; and 610 other individuals and entities.

These individuals have been given a two-week deadline to settle outstanding fees related to their Certificates of Occupancy.

“The Federal Capital Territory Administration wishes to inform the allottee(s)/title holder(s) of plots of land in Maitama 1 who have failed to make payment for their Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) bills that their Right of Occupancy to the land/property has been withdrawn.

“This action was taken under Section 28 of the Land Use Act of 1978, which empowers the minister to revoke rights of occupancy for non-compliance with payment obligations or breach of other allocation terms,” the notice read.

This action came months after several appeals by the minister, urging property owners, especially those in high-value areas of Abuja, to fulfill their financial obligations to the FCT Administration.

The minister had warned that failure to comply would result in the revocation of their land allocations, a measure that has now been implemented.