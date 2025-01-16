Wike takes back Abuja lands from Uzodinma, Diri, over 500 others

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike, has revoked the land allocations belonging to the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, and his counterpart from Bayelsa, Duoye Diri, as well as lawmakers and businessmen lands over non-payment of the Certificate of Ownership fee to the Federal Government.

Others who lost their land in Maitama II, Cadastral Zone A10, Abuja were the senate leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, were among the 568 persons whose land allocations

Also affected by the development, the Enugu state former governor, Chimaroke Nnamani, Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro, Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NiDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, and federal lawmaker representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency, Oluwole Oke, as well as Ogun State former gubernatorial candidate, Ladi Adebutu, who is the son of Kessington Adebutu.

The lists were released on Thursday by the minister’s aide media, Lere Olayinka, saying this complies with the law.

According to him, the withdrawal of the Right of Occupancy, R-of-O of the 568 land allottees was consequent upon the expiration of the extra two-week grace period granted them to pay their Certificate of Occupancy, C-of-O bills.

The list came barely three months after a total of 3,273 were offered two weeks to pay their bills or lose their R-of-O titles, out of which 2,511 complied, leaving 762.

The 762 allottees were further allowed another grace of two weeks to pay, but as of January 15, this year, 12 days after the expiration of the weeks, only 194 paid, leaving 568.

The Notice of Withdrawal of Right of Occupancy in Maitama II, Cadastral Zone A10, Abuja, sighted by our correspondent reads, “The Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA wishes to inform the allottee(s)/ title holder(s) of plot(s) of land in Maitama II, Cadastral Zone A10, Abuja who have failed to make payment for their Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) bills after the expiration of grace period granted by the Honourable Minister, Federal Capital Territory that their Right of Occupancy to the land/property have been withdrawn, pursuant to the provisions of Section 28 of the Land Use Act of 1978 for contravention of the terms of grant which obligated the title / interest holders to settle all bills.

“The general public is, however, invited to note that allottees/title holders who have completed their payments on or before 15/01/2025 are not affected by this publication.”