Wike solicits employment for young graduates amid rising insecurity

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has called on the Federal Government and relevant agencies to prioritise the employment of young graduates.

According to him, this is a major strategic step toward tackling rising insecurity and boosting national development.

Wike appealed on Tuesday during the flag-off of the 15-kilometre rehabilitation of the Old Keffi Road from Kado Village to Dei-Dei Junction in Abuja.

According to the Minister, the nation’s growing population of unemployed youths poses a potential threat to peace and economic stability, stressing that productive engagement through gainful employment remains the most effective means of curbing social vices.

“I urge the government to employ our youths, men and women. Whether permanent or contract jobs, our youths need employment,” Wike added.

He explained that the rehabilitation of the Old Keffi Road would not only enhance mobility within the FCT but also stimulate economic activities around the Dei-Dei axis, especially the spare parts market, one of the largest in the region.

Wike lauded President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, describing it as a people-oriented policy framework that aligns with his administration’s vision for inclusive growth in the FCT.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda is not just a slogan, it is taking governance to the people,” he said, adding that more infrastructural projects would be commissioned across the territory in the coming days.

The former Rivers State Governor also urged residents of the FCT to support ongoing development efforts and re-elect credible local leaders who are committed to service delivery, noting that “one good turn deserves another.”