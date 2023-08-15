Wike signals defection to APC ahead Tinubu’s cabinet inauguration

Following his ministerial appointment and clearance from the Senate, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, may have considered the All Progressives Congress (APC) offer to abandon the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and join the ruling party.

Wike, who had been a PDP member since 1999 when the country returned to democracy, indicated steps to leave PDP after meeting with the APC national chairman and Kano State former Governor, Abdullah Ganduje.

The meeting that lasted for several minutes was held on Tuesday behind closed doors at Ganduje’s residence in Abuja.

The meeting was confirmed through a short statement released by Ganduje on his official social media handle.

Wike is expected to join other 44 ministerial nominees already cleared by the Senate for Cabinet inauguration by President Bola Tinubu before August 31st.

He fell out with the PDP leadership on its zoning arrangements after losing his presidential ticket to former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

It was gathered that he did not work for the party’s presidential candidate, rather, supported Tinubu to poll more votes than others in Rivers.

