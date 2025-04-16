Wike sets conditions to accept Fubara’s apology

Amid rising political tension in Rivers State, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has said he cannot forgive the suspended Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, since he has not indicated interest to seek forgiveness from the predecessor to end the feud.

The minister stated that Fubara must initiate the peace meeting through public admittance of wrongdoing and seek forgiveness over his conduct in the past months in the state.

Wike’s position was made public through his media aide, Lere Olayinka, while responding to a peace appeal by former militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, who urged the former governor to bury the hatchet and embrace peace, expressing optimism that a dialogue between both political gladiators could bring an end to the crisis rocking Rivers State.

In a firm response to the peace call on Wednesday, Wike’s aide, Lere Olayinka, stated that Fubara has neither accepted that he erred nor shown any willingness to make peace with the FCT minister.

“The minister didn’t say Fubara offended him personally. He simply expected the governor to govern with integrity, respect those who lifted him into power, and adhere to due process.”

Wike is reportedly disappointed that Fubara, who once worked under him and benefitted from his political mentorship, now treats him like a political adversary. He questioned how a trusted ally could so quickly become defiant and disregard his political benefactor.

Drawing on an African proverb, Wike’s aide likened the situation to offering medicine to someone who is sick, only for the person to reject it. He said no peace effort could succeed if the person responsible for the conflict refused to take the first step.

According to him, Wike believes reconciliation is impossible unless Fubara acknowledges his actions and formally requests forgiveness.

For now, with no such gesture from Fubara, Wike insists there’s no basis for reconciliation—leaving Rivers State’s political crisis far from resolution.