Wike sets condition for peace in Rivers

Amid ongoing political crisis rocking Rivers State, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has outlined conditions for the restoration of peace and harmony across the state, saying the Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, must be ready to abide by the rule of law.

Wike, who identified the governor’s disregard for the rule of law as the major reason for the political impasse, stated that Fubara’s utterances and disposition to law and order was improper from a governor who was elected to uphold the institution of government.

The former governor noted that Fubara disobedience of court order which prohibited the state from conducting elections, set a bad precedent that could aid violence in any state.

He added that the governor’s stance further led to the widespread destruction experienced after the council poll which the APP won 22 seats and AA had one.

“A governor came to a national television to say, I will not obey the court, I do not need police, in that case, who is inviting anarchy”, he added.

The former governor stated this on Tuesday while responding to questions from journalist on a political program held in Abuja.