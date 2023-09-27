Wike sacks over 20 Abuja agencies MDs

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has approved the immediate termination of the appointments of 21 heads of parastatals, agencies, and government companies of the FCT Administration (FCTA).

Wike directed that they hand over the affairs of their offices to the most senior officers in rank, to ensure adequate inventory were taken before they left the premises.

The minister noted that appointments into the vacant offices would be made in due course, to avoid any vacuum in leadership.

Wike’s decision was made public through a statement released by his Director of Press, Office of the Minister, Anthony Ogunleye, on Wednesday.

In the statement, the Rivers State former governor stressed that the termination of their appointments take effect immediately.

According to the statement, the affected agencies were: 1 Group MD/CEO, Abuja investment Company Ltd

2. CEO/MD, Abuja Markets Management Ltd

3. MD/CEO, Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company

4. CEO/MD, Abuja Property Development Company

5. CEO/MD Abuja Technology Village Free Trade Zone Company

6. CEO/MD Abuja Film Village International

7. CEO/MD Powernoth AICL Equipment Leasing Company Ltd

8. MD Abuja Broadcasting Corporation

9. MD, Abuja Enterprise Agency

10. GM, FCT Water Board

11. DG, FCT Emergency Management Agency

12. Executive Secretary, FCT Primary Healthcare Board

13. Director General, Hospital Management Board

14. Director, Abuja Environmental Protection Board

15. Director, FCT Scholarship Board

16. Director FCT Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board

17. Director, Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board

18. Coordinator, Abuja Infrastructure Investment Center

19. Director, FCT Health Insurance Scheme

20. Coordinator, Satellite Towns Development Department

21. Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

