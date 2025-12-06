Wike sacks FCT revenue service boss over poor performance

The leadership of Abuja’s revenue system has been thrown into a new phase of uncertainty as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, removed the head of the FCT Internal Revenue Service over what officials privately described as unsatisfactory performance in driving the administration’s financial goals.

The decision is seen as part of a tougher approach by the minister toward agencies failing to meet projected revenue benchmarks amid increasing pressure to improve infrastructure and service delivery.

Moreover, the removal of Michael Ango has the FCT revenue service chairman has generated debate within administrative circles as stakeholders interpret the move as a clear sign that the minister is unwilling to entertain excuses regarding poor performance or leakages in revenue channels.

The dismissal was announced by Wike’s media aide, Lere Olayinka, who confirmed that the directive takes immediate effect in the Federal Capital Territory.

Additionally, a senior staff member of the agency has been directed to serve in an acting capacity to sustain critical operations while further decisions are being considered.

Although the official statement offered no detailed explanation, top figures within the administration hinted that the action fits into an ongoing restructuring plan designed to close loopholes, enhance accountability, and reposition revenue-generating bodies for better outcomes.

The Guild reports that the minister has recently intensified reorganisation efforts targeting strategic financial offices, reinforcing expectations of a more disciplined and performance-driven culture within the FCT.

Furthermore, the development raises questions over policy direction and the pressures that the incoming acting leadership will face as the capital continues its revenue overhaul.

Hence, the coming weeks may provide clearer insight into how Wike intends to reshape the FCT Internal Revenue Service, the administration’s financial architecture, and its long-term implications for governance within Nigeria’s capital.