Wike removes NDDC’s former MD from house arrest, police siege

The Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has rescued a former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Joy Nunieh, after policemen allegedly lay siege on her residence, and put her under house arrest since the early hours of Thursday.

It was gathered that the governor’s intervention was on the heels of the alleged invasion of Nunieh’s residence by armed security operatives.

Nunieh’s travails may not be unconnected to her recent outburst during an interview with newsmen where she accused the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, of sexually harassing her among other weighty allegations.

However, it was gathered that Wike rushed to the embattled ex-NDDC boss residence after reports and pictures of the invasion surfaced online and later left the area with her.

