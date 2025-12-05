Wike rejects Turaki-led expulsion from PDP

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has rejected by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Kabiru Turaki-led faction’s action to kick him out of the party, insisting that he is still a member of the platform.

He pushed back against the action of the faction led by National Chairman, which issued expulsion certificates to several high-profile members linked to long-running internal disputes.

The certificates were sent to eleven prominent figures, including former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, Umaru Bature, Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN), Abdulrahman Muhammad and Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, as part of what the faction described as a clean-up effort.

Turaki had argued that the move was designed to sanitise the party ahead of the 2027 elections — a justification that immediately sparked tension among members who questioned its legitimacy and timing.

Speaking on Friday while addressing journalists after inspecting the interchange bridge and road linking Gwarinpa with Jahi, Katampe, Gishiri and Maitama, the former Rivers governor dismissed the expulsion claims as baseless.

Wike said those behind the factional push were the ones drifting away from the party, adding that loyal members still formed a strong bloc capable of sustaining the PDP’s relevance.

“Those that are factionalized are bound to leave the party. I’m still in the PDP, and you can see that not everybody has left,” he said, reaffirming his commitment to the party’s future.

He urged party leaders to resolve internal disagreements, warning that prolonged disorder would only weaken the organisation, noting that “if you don’t put your house in order, it’s the party that is losing.”

Wike added that he remained open to cooperating with members who shared similar priorities, saying the collective focus should be ensuring the PDP maintains its position as a functional and relevant opposition.

Reacting to the defection of 16 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), the minister said they were free to leave, adding that his camp would continue working with lawmakers who remain loyal.

The lawmakers, including Speaker Martins Amaewhule, had earlier announced their defection during plenary, citing deepening divisions within the PDP as their reason for leaving. Amaewhule declared that he would now “join hands with Mr President,” noting that the President “means well for the country.”

Wike, in response, described the mass defection as “unfortunate,” saying the internal crisis within the PDP contributed to the lawmakers’ decision to quit the party.

“Well, it’s unfortunate. I have always said that everybody has the right to make a choice. The party is fully factionalised. And the requirement of the Constitution is that when a party is factionalised, they are allowed to leave the party,” he said.

Wike noted that despite the exit of 16 or 17 lawmakers, about 10 members of the 27-seat Assembly remain in the PDP, and his camp would continue working with them. He added that the defectors did not inform him beforehand but maintained that “they have a right.”

The former governor reaffirmed his loyalty to the PDP and urged the party leadership to address its internal divisions before it loses more members.

“I’m still in the PDP. So those who have remained, we’ll continue to work together. And I have said to the party, put your house in order… Because at the end of the day, if you don’t, it’s the party that will lose,” he said.

Wike further emphasized the need for the PDP to strengthen its structure to ensure the remaining lawmakers remain a vibrant opposition force in the state.

“For me, those who have left are free. But those who remain in the party, we will continue to work together,” he added.