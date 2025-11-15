Wike rejects PDP’s anti-party allegation, expulsion from party

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike, has rejected his purported expulsion from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over alleged engagement in anti-party affairs across the country.

Wike described the decision by the opposition party to expel him indefinitely as an indication that all isn’t well with the PDP.

The Minister’s reaction came minutes after he and 10 other chieftains of the party, including the national secretary, Samuel Anyanwu; and Ayodele Fayose, former Governor of Ekiti State, were expelled for allegedly engaging in anti-party affairs as the PDP prepares to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reacting to the new development within the PDP, the Senior Special Assistant on Publicity and Communications to the FCT Minister, Lere Olayinka, dismissed the expulsion.

According to him, the party members who announced the expulsion were “intoxicated” in their “dirty December.”

“They went to Ibadan to start dirty December in November. When people decide to start their own dirty December in November, one can’t but ignore whatever comes out of their mouths.

“They gathered in Ibadan to do party, enjoy themselves, and intoxicated; they are free to say anything.”

The motion for the minister and other members’ expulsion at the convention in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, was moved by the former National Vice Chairman of the party (South), Olabode George.

The motion was seconded by the Chairman of the PDP in Bauchi, Samaila Burga.